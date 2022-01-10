EUR/USD consolidates Monday’s losses above 1.1300, around 1.1330 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair keeps the corrective pullback from an upward sloping support line …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stays on the defensive mode above 1.1300 - January 10, 2022
- EUR/JPY recovers back from session lows alongside stocks to 130.50 area, remains vulnerable risk appetite - January 10, 2022
- Language Service Provider STAR7 Raises EUR 15m in Milan IPO - January 10, 2022