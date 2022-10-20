EUR/USD retreats towards the short-term key support while paring the first weekly gain in three. Convergence of 50-SMA, monthly support line restrict immediate downside. Downbeat oscillators, pullback …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stays pressured near 0.9760 support confluence - October 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Still at Risk of Sub-$0.97 on Geopolitics and Monetary Policy - October 20, 2022
- EUR/USD is carving out the risk of an imminent downside breakout, US yields rocket to the moon (and back?) - October 20, 2022