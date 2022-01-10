EUR/USD Price Analysis: Still range bound near term

EUR/USD starts the week deep into the red territory. Further downside opens the door to a retest of 1.1270. EUR/USD fades Friday’s strong advance and returns to the sub-1.1300 area at the beginning of …
