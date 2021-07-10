The EUR/USD pair is in a bearish zone after rallying earlier today and could test the 1.1800 region if the US Dollar continues its strong performance. The EUR/USD pair began the day in a bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Strong Dollar Could Bring 1.1800 Into Focus
The EUR/USD pair is in a bearish zone after rallying earlier today and could test the 1.1800 region if the US Dollar continues its strong performance. The EUR/USD pair began the day in a bullish …