EUR/USD attempts to snap the losing streak that began on September 19, hovering around 1.0500 psychological level during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair is under pressure due to risk aversion, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to halt the losing streak near 1.0500 - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Next on the downside comes 1.0430 – UOB - September 28, 2023
- How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY - September 28, 2023