EUR/USD Price Analysis: Subdued around 1.1292 as traders get ready for the Fed

EUR/USD is downward biased though upside risks remain if the Fed fails to deliver a hawkish statement and could expose resistance levels at 1.1314 and 1.1398. A hawkish Fed statement could expose …
