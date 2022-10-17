The daily chart shows that the EUR/USD bias remains downwards. Short term, the EUR/USD hourly chart depicts the pair as upwards; it could challenge 0.9900 once RSI exits from overbought territory. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Surpasses the 20-DMA hurdle, eyeing the 50-DMA around 0.9930 - October 17, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls take advantage of easing US yields - October 17, 2022
- Demand Remains On The Side Of The US Dollar - October 17, 2022