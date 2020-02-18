EUR/USD is teasing a descending triangle breakdown on the hourly chart. A breakdown, if confirmed, could yield a test of the psychological support of 1.08. EUR/USD’s hourly chart shows the pair is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Teases a descending triangle breakdown on 1H - February 17, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears paused ahead of next catalyst - February 17, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Can’t Get Off Of Its Back - February 17, 2020