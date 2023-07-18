EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and dropped below 1.1250 in the early American session on Tuesday. The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales rose 0.2% in June, while the 0.3% increase …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical correction in the offing? - July 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls refuse to give up - July 18, 2023
- Property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev for USD 2.3 million and EUR 1,700 arrested - July 18, 2023