EUR/USD accelerates the downside well below 1.2200. Bets rise on a probable visit to the 1.2100 neighbourhood. Sellers regain the upper hand and drag EUR/USD back to the low-1.2100s at the end of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD hits four-week lows under 1.2100 as the US dollar strengthens - June 11, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.2100 area is seen holding the downside - June 11, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Reaches Towards 50 Day EMA - June 11, 2021