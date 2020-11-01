EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, despite update eurozone GDP, The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 100-day SMA offers initial contention - November 1, 2020
- EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.1730, focus on the ECB - November 1, 2020
- EUR/USD IP retracement pattern or continuation down - November 1, 2020