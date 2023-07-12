EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its strongest level since early May above 1.1050 on Wednesday. Headline inflation and core inflation in the US came in below analysts’ estimate in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The hunt for the 2023 peak - July 12, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next stop on the downside at 151.80 - July 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: US CPI boosts optimism, 1.1100 coming up next - July 12, 2023