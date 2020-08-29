EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 after dollar demand related to upbeat US data faded. The greenback is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The next major resistance is still some way off at 1.2042 - August 29, 2020
- EUR/USD: Pair Trades Near Weekly High - August 29, 2020
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro rises on weaker dollar after Fed, psychological 1.20 barrier in focus - August 29, 2020