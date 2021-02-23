EUR/USD trades above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) amid bullish signals on the daily chart indicators. The 14-day Relative Strength Index has charted an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout, a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Tops 50-day SMA hurdle - February 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus - February 22, 2021
- 23 Forex Technical Analysis, Trade Ideas For Multiple GBP, EUR, AUD, NZD, JPY, And USD - February 22, 2021