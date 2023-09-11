EUR/USD trades in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern on an hourly scale, which indicates a volatility squeeze. The downward-sloping trendline is plotted from September 6 high at 1.0749 while the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Trades inside neutral triangle ahead of US inflation report - September 11, 2023
- The EUR/USD currency pair kicked off the week on a - September 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears on pause but still in control - September 11, 2023