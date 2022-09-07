EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend around the lowest levels in 19 years. MACD, RSI suggests limited downside room, highlighting the descending support line from July. 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Two-month-old support tests bears on the way to 0.9800 - September 6, 2022
- Forex Today: Pain for the EUR means gains for the USD - September 6, 2022
- Pacific Northwest seafood suppliers miss out on USD 21 million worth of USDA contracts - September 6, 2022