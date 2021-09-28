EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. The following illustrates the trading opportunities identified earlier in the day with positive outcomes. As …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis Update: Scalping target acheived - September 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears waiting to pounce to test daily support - September 27, 2021
- USD/JPY touches multi-month high above 111.00 amid stronger USD - September 27, 2021