ECB will try to calm markets with an “anti-fragmentation” instrument aimed at limiting bond yields for weaker EU members. Traders’ attention will shift to the upcoming Fed Interest Rate Decision, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Falls Back To 1.0420 After ECB Emergency Meeting - June 15, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – ECB Has an Emergency Meeting - June 15, 2022
- EUR/USD drops toward multi-year lows as Fed hikes by 75bps - June 15, 2022