The Euro bounced a bit during the trading session on Tuesday from the psychologically and structurally important 1.10 EUR level. At this point, the market is probably going to turn its attention to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro bounces from major figure - September 17, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro on the rise, approaching the 1.1072 level. - September 17, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber is off daily highs below the 1.1033 resistance - September 17, 2019