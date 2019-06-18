The Euro rallied to kick off the week on Monday, showing the 1.12 level as support. At this point, it’s very likely that the market will continue to see buyers underneath, and it’s likely that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Price Forecast – Euro Dips Below 1.1200 on Draghi’s Speech - June 18, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro bounces to kick off the week - June 18, 2019
- EUR/USD: Draghi Drags It Below Support - June 18, 2019