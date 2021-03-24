The Euro has broken through the 1.1830 level and the 200 day EMA to threaten the 1.18 level by the time the Americans came on board. At this point, the Euro looks like it is ready to continue falling, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Breaking Through 200 Day EMA - March 24, 2021
- EUR/USD stays near four-month lows after US data - March 24, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro loses support on multiple storms, data bounce serves new sell opportunity - March 24, 2021