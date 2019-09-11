EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro breaks down waiting for ECB

The Euro has broken down after initially trying to rally during the trading session on Wednesday, as we await the Friday ECB meeting. At this point, it looks as if the Europeans are likely to cut …
