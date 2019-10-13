The Euro has broken the trend line again during the trading session on Friday, breaking above the 50 day EMA again. Ultimately, this is a good sign and it looks as if the Euro is ready to go higher.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Breaks Out Again - October 13, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Setting the Stage for a Drop to 1.05? - October 12, 2019
- US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD - October 12, 2019