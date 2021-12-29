The Euro has dropped a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, but at the end of the day there has been no real movement made that would change the outlook for this market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD recovers early lost ground to one-week low, jumps back above 1.1300 mark - December 29, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: A retest of the year low on the table - December 29, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues Same Consolidated Mess - December 29, 2021