The Euro went back and forth against the US dollar on Friday, as the markets don’t really know what to do. After all, we have the trade war going on which of course is going to cause a lot of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro continues to bounce around - May 17, 2019
- EUR/USD recovery fails, ends week pointing lower - May 17, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber is trading near 1.1160 close to the weekly low - May 17, 2019