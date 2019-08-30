The Euro initially tried to rally during the session on Thursday, but then found enough resistance to turn things around and show signs of weakness again. With that, it’s likely that we will see more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD is teasing second straight monthly loss - August 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro continues to drift lower - August 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Take Aim at 2019 Bottom - August 29, 2019