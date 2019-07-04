The Euro tried to rally again during the trading session on Thursday in quiet Independence Day trading, but as you can see the gains have been short-lived. We have formed three inverted hammers in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro continues to sit still - July 4, 2019
- Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Three scenarios for the EUR/USD reaction as the Fed figures out its loosening strategy - July 4, 2019
- EUR/USD struggles near daily low as German 10-year bond yield falls below ECB deposit rate - July 4, 2019