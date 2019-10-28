It is an excellent opportunity to pick up the US dollar, and it looks like several other traders around the world see the same thing I do on this chart. This doesn’t mean that we break down rapidly, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues To Struggle - October 28, 2019
- EUR/USD ending on Wall Street better-bid, close to the highs of the day in the 1.11 handle - October 28, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: USD edges lower on solid earnings reports - October 28, 2019