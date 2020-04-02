The Euro fell somewhat hard during the trading session on Thursday as traders continue to worry about global growth. The initial jobless claims came out at over 6 million, which was twice what people …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Falls In Risk Appetite Move
The Euro fell somewhat hard during the trading session on Thursday as traders continue to worry about global growth. The initial jobless claims came out at over 6 million, which was twice what people …