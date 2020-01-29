With that, the market certainly favors the upside but if the Federal Reserve doesn’t sound dovish enough, that might be reason to see the US dollar continue to go higher in strength, pushing this pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Falls Waiting For Federal Reserve
With that, the market certainly favors the upside but if the Federal Reserve doesn’t sound dovish enough, that might be reason to see the US dollar continue to go higher in strength, pushing this pair …