The Euro initially was very soft over the last 24 hours, but then broke above the 1.12 handle. This is a market that has been consolidating between the 1.12 level on the bottom and the 1.15 level on t…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro finds a bottom - March 8, 2019
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – Euro falls after dovish comments - March 8, 2019
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable breaks below the 1.3000 figure on Brexit news - March 8, 2019