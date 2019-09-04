EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro looking for resistance above

The Euro has broken above the 1.10 level during the trading session on Monday, in a bit of a relaxing of negative pressure due to the Brexit suddenly becoming a little less likely at the October 31 …
