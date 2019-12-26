EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Looking To Bounce

The Euro has rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday, bouncing from the 50 day EMA. The market has formed a couple of hammers ahead of this, but it is difficult to read too much into that …
