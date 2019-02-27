The Euro pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to dance around in the middle of the overall consolidation. The market has been basing for some time, with the 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro pulls back slightly - February 27, 2019
- Prospects Look Promising, But One Thing Can Ruin The EUR/USD Rally - February 27, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1.1400 is the key barrier to overcome for bulls - February 27, 2019