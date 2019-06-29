The Euro continues to show signs of strength, breaking above the highs of the previous session as we use the 200 day EMA as support. Beyond that, the 1.1350 level underneath is support as well, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro rallies again on Friday - June 29, 2019
- EUR/USD: Scope for a slide in 1-3M before rising to 1.15 – Rabobank - June 29, 2019
- Forex Volatility Highlights EUR/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/JPY Next Week - June 28, 2019