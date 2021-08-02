The Euro has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday, to continue the bullish pressure that we had seen previously. That being said, the market looks as if it is starting to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Reaches Towards Death Cross - August 2, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Pulls Back from 200-Day EMA - August 2, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidating just below 1.1900 - August 2, 2021