The euro tries to defy a break below 1.07 as euro area economic data continues to paint a bleak picture. EUR/USD could be in for more pain if the ECB does not raise rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Teeters at 1.07 Ahead of ECB Rate Announcement - September 20, 2023
- EUR/USD might slip back to 1.0600 in a hawkish Fed surprise scenario - September 20, 2023
- FED Sept Outlook: US Dollar Could Rise On “Slight Hawkish Reaction” Say Analysts - September 20, 2023