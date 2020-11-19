The unremitting advance of the pandemic and its impact on the growth prospects of the euro area and the rest of the world returns to the fore as the main driver for the price action, relegating at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Extra pullbacks on the table - November 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Analysis: Once again fails ahead of 1.1900, 200-hour SMA holds the key for bulls - November 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Technically Bullish But Needs To Clear The 1.1920 Resistance Area - November 19, 2020