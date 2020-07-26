From July 13th to the 17th, EUR/USD hit an over four-month high at 1.1452 and retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Ultimately, the market closed a weekly candlestick in the green with a 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: May Fall After Resistance Holds - July 25, 2020
- EUR/USD Could Keep Rising As U.S. Dollar Finds No Appeal - July 25, 2020
- EUR/USD rises further on USD weakness, hits fresh highs above 1.1630 - July 25, 2020