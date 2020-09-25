EUR/USD Price Forecast: Next upside target emerges at 1.1700

EUR/USD looks to extend the rebound from the 1.1630 region. Pandemic, US political jitters, Brexit uncertainty keep ruling the global mood. After a brief test of 2-month lows in the 1.1630 region, EUR …
