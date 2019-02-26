EUR/USD Price Forecast – Range Bound Action Continues Ahead of Powell’s Speech

The EURUSD pair opened near Friday’s lows but managed to stage a solid recovery price rally yesterday. Optimism surrounding Sino-U.S. trade talks resulted in increased risk appetite in the broad marke…
