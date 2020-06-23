EUR/USD Price Forecast: Target now shifted to 1.1400 and above

EUR/USD gains further ground on dollar weakness and tests 1.1300. Upbeat PMIs in core Euroland lend extra legs to the single currency. The risk-on sentiment continues to support the upbeat momentum in …
