Conditions do appear to be supportive of further upside in EUR/USD in the near term, with a potential test of the psychological 1.2000 mark now emerging on the horizon. However, the mega-dovish stance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: The hunt for 1.2000 - July 30, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Stays Strong Ahead Of The Weekend - July 30, 2021
- Forex Today: US dollar rebounds amid covid-led risk-off mood, US PCE inflation in focus - July 30, 2021