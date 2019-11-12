EUR/USD fades gains and resumes the downside. ECB’s Coeure said QE is here to stay. German, EMU ZEW survey next of relevance. The selling pressure appears to have returned to the shared currency on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: tumbles to lows near 1.1020 ahead of ZEW - November 12, 2019
- EUR/USD: Technical overview remains negative on the daily ahead of ZEW sentiment figures - November 12, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues to Look Threatened - November 12, 2019