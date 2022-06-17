EUR/USD Price Found Support Despite Hawkish Fed

EUR/USD failed to settle below the support at 1.0400 after the Fed decision. Traders were ready for a hawkish decision and rushed to take profits after dollar’s rally. A move above 1.0460 will push …
