EUR/USD surged above the key 1.1080 and 1.1150 resistance levels. This past week, the Euro saw a sharp rise after it broke the key 1.1000 resistance area against the US Dollar. As a result, EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Primed For More Gains, GBP/USD Skyrockets - October 21, 2019
- EUR/USD forecast: Seems poised to reclaim 1.1200 handle, focus shifts to ECB meeting on Thursday - October 21, 2019
- EUR/USD registers longest weekly winning streak since July 2018 - October 21, 2019