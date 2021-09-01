EUR/USD prints 4-week highs above 1.1850

EUR/USD up for the fourth day in a row. The combination of a slide of the US dollar across the board and a somewhat stronger euro boosted EUR/USD. The DXY is testing the monthly low at around 92.40, …
