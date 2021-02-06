EUR/USD prints fresh daily highs above 1.2030, heads for a weekly loss

EUR/USD recovers 1.20 and more, next resistance at 1.2050. The EUR/USD rose further during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 1.2033. It is holding onto most of its daily gains, on …
