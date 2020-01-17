EUR/USD prints weekly highs above 1.1160 ahead of ECB, data

EUR/USD keeps the bid tone around 1.1150/60. Markets’ attention now shifts to data, trade. ECB minutes, US Retail Sales, Philly index coming up later. The steady/offered bias around the greenback is …
