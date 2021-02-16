EUR/USD rises as risk-on weighs over the US dollar. Stocks cheer coronavirus vaccine optimism, commodities rally. The pair’s rally may lose steam if the German data disappoints expectations. EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD probes key hurdle as risk assets remain bid - February 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Holding on to gains near the critical 1.2170 price zone - February 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Neutral-To-Bullish In The Near Term, Dips Are Seen As Buying Opportunities - February 15, 2021